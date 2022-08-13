PV Sindhu may miss World Championships; Here's why

"While I am on the high of winning a gold medal at the CWG for India. Unfortunately, I have to pull out of the World Championships. I felt the pain and there was an injury scare at the quarter finals. But with the help of my coach, physio and trainer I decided to push as much as I could. The pain was unbearable during and post the finals. Hence, I rushed for an MRI as soon as I got back to Hyderabad. The doctors confirmed a stress fracture on my left foot and recommended rest for a few weeks. I should be back to train in a few weeks. Thank you all for your support and love." PV Sindhu posted this statement on Twitter.