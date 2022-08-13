PV Sindhu may miss World Championships; Here's why

World Championships 2022: So far PV Sindhu has clinched the most medal in this tournament. Sindhu won the championship in 2018, while she also has two silver and two bronze medals, respectively.
Indian Badminton player PV Sindhu, who clinched India's first gold medal in badminton at the Commonwealth Games 2022, won't be able to participate in the World Championships 2022.
The 2022 BWF World Championships is going to be held from August 22 to 28. As per the agency, Sindhu will be missing the BWF Championships due to an ankle injury.
The two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu suffered a left ankle injury during the quarterfinal of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
"While I am on the high of winning a gold medal at the CWG for India. Unfortunately, I have to pull out of the World Championships. I felt the pain and there was an injury scare at the quarter finals. But with the help of my coach, physio and trainer I decided to push as much as I could. The pain was unbearable during and post the finals. Hence, I rushed for an MRI as soon as I got back to Hyderabad. The doctors confirmed a stress fracture on my left foot and recommended rest for a few weeks. I should be back to train in a few weeks. Thank you all for your support and love." PV Sindhu posted this statement on Twitter.
Sindhu added a Commonwealth Singles gold to her wide array of medals with a convincing straight-game win over Canada's Michelle Li in the final on August 8.
The world number seven from India outplayed her 13th-ranked opponent 21-15, 21-13 in front of a packed crowd at the NEC arena.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the ace Indian shuttler by saying, "The phenomenal P V Sindhu is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours".
Meanwhile, the 2022 edition of the BWF World Championships will be held in Tokyo, Japan. The grand event in Badminton will have top shuttlers in the world fighting hard to earn the title of world Champion.
Badminton players Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal will represent India. Last year, Sen and Srikanth won bronze and silver medals respectively in the prestigious event.
Badminton players Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal will represent India. Last year, Sen and Srikanth won bronze and silver medals respectively in the prestigious event.
Besides, in the tournament's doubles, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (men), and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (women) will also be playing.
India’s performances at BWF World Championships:
The first-ever Indian to win a medal at this tournament was Prakash Padukone in 1983. After that in 2011, Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa added to the tally by winning bronze in Women’s doubles at the World Championships.
So far PV Sindhu has clinched the most medal in this tournament. Sindhu won the championship in 2018, while she also has two silver and two bronze medals, respectively.
Last year, Lakshya Sen won bronze while Kidambi Srikanth finished as runner-up after losing the final to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, who won his maiden World title.
