As pictures and videos from PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai's grand wedding reception on Tuesday in Hyderabad surfaced, one man stood out— former US President Bill Clinton. Or so it seemed.

Social media buzzed about high-profile celebrities attending the event, with a video allegedly showing the now 78-year-old Bill Clinton at the reception.

But was Bill Clinton really at PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai's wedding reception?

No, he was not! It turned out to be a case of cheeky misidentification.

The person in the viral videos, who was misidentified as the former US president, was actually Tamil actor Ajith Kumar. The 53-year-old, dressed in a sharp suit and sporting a grey-haired look, sparked the misunderstanding.

A social media user who first identified Ajith as Clinton shared a video of him with the caption: “Former US President Bill Clinton attending PV Sindhu’s marriage. Attended by so many High Profile celebrities.”

In a rare public appearance, Ajith was pictured entering the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre alongside his wife, Shalini Ajith, and kids Anoushka and Aadvik.

However, netizens were quick to correct the misunderstanding, as they clarified: “The person in the post is Indian actor Ajith Kumar, not former US president Bill Clinton.”

However, not all the users were as direct; some decided to play along and began a series of sarcastic jokes about the misunderstanding.

“So, Who’s accompanying him? Hillary Clinton? Monika lewinsky? [sic]” a user quipped.

A user joked: “Clinton's wife and kids look different!”

“It was Donald Trump. Look again,” another user said.

“He lost some pounds, though,” laughed a user.

Clinton's attendance at PV Sindhu's reception was further dismissed by reports of his hospitalisation. According to media reports, the former US president had developed a fever on December 23, leading to hospitalisation in Washington, DC.

PV Sindhu wedding Ace shuttler PV Sindhu's wedding reception was a star-studded affair, with big names like Pushpa star Allu Arjun, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and more in attendance.

The 29-year-old Hyderabad badminton player, who won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, tied the knot with Venkata Datta Sai in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday.