PVC pipe makers to log 13-15% volume growth next fiscal: Crisil1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 02:47 PM IST
In the current fiscal, pipe makers will see a decadal-high growth of 22-24%, driven by strong pent-up demand, after a subdued compound annual growth rate of around 2% over the past three years
New Delhi: Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and fittings manufacturers are set to sustain their momentum with a 13-15% on-year volume growth next fiscal, driven by higher budgetary allocation for government schemes in water supply, irrigation, housing, and infrastructure, rating agency Crisil stated on Monday.
