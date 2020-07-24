PVR pumps 6 crore in safety protocols amid hopes of reopening soon

New Delhi: It may be a regular Friday for the rest of the world but not for this posh mall in south Delhi. Outlets of brands, ranging from Chanel, Armani, Sephora and Charles & Keith to Satya Paul and Tanishq, have thrown their doors open to customers but footfalls are few and consumers wary.

Housed on the top floor in the middle of an expansive and now deserted food court is PVR ICON, a four-screen property owned by India’s biggest multiplex chain PVR Cinemas that is bracing for its reopening. All hopes pinned on the guidelines set to be announced in the latest phase of unlocking.

Beginning August, the Ajay Bijli-owned theatre chain, that has invested around ₹6 crore across all properties to come up with hygiene and safety measures, hopes all states to allow reopening of theatres by end of September.

“The cost (of investing in sanitization measures) is substantial but we’re also saving on a lot of hospitality functions, such as blankets or pillows. Plus, the number of food options has been reduced so it kind of balances out," said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas.

“We need fewer people now so there are many aspects evening out," he added.

Dutta sits in an empty auditorium that has just been fumigated with an electromagnetic pistol whose effect reportedly lasts for 30 days. This process will be carried out right before cinemas reopen and every month thereon.

Meanwhile, lobbies, seats and carpets will be sanitized every couple of hours and every night post closure of the property. His staff walks around in masks and face shields, junking all old rules except the namaste and their smiles. There is constant mopping and disposable cutlery is cleared away for table tops to be sanitized almost as soon as you finish your drink. Sanitizers and PPE kits lie in a corner of each auditorium.

PVR has come up with a completely contactless transaction system where the customer has to only scan QR codes available at multiple touch points through his phone camera to book tickets and then order food and beverage. Only in the exceptional case where a customer is either not carrying a phone or does not want to make digital payment will cash be accepted. Either way, no physical tickets will be sold anymore.

Physical body checks have also been done away with. The theatre’s entrance is fitted with sensors which will be followed by temperature checks, failing which the customer will be denied entry. Washroom taps have also been fitted with sensors and all properties will only operate at 50% of their capacity.

Cinema halls in India shut since the middle of March, have resulted in zero revenues for the exhibition business. Meanwhile, several films have seen opportunity in opting for a direct-to-digital release.

Bijli had admitted in a panel on Workplace Trends this month that local Indian offerings will take some time to hit screens, given that they will require promotional and marketing campaigns to be carried out.

Datta said the crisis is aggravated by the fact that Mumbai, the hub of the entertainment industry has been severely hit by the pandemic and needs to stand on its own feet for the ball to set rolling. However, that does not take away from the enthusiasm for films like Sooryavanshi, scheduled for Diwali, Coolie No. 1, ’83, Tenet and others. Then there are south Indian and other local language films that will command huge traction in their individual states.

“It will take some weeks for new content to come in and for people to warm up. But India is a very entertainment-starved country and we’re not hardwired to sit at home," Datta said.

