Pvt cos to soon get access to research facilities at AIIMS, IITs

“We are planning to make it mandatory that educational institutions allow private sector, startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to use their research equipment, information facilities, infrastructure and resources for a charge. We are chalking out the finer details of the charges. The fee should be rational and transparent and will apply to all departments (including) biology, chemistry and physics as per their level of research grant under the scheme," Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, ministry of science and technology told Mint.