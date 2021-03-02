Pvt hospitals not empaneled under any govt scheme can act as vaccination centre

Meanwhile, Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday took his first dose of the covid-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute, New Delhi. “Me and my wife took our first dose of Covaxin vaccine today. I appeal to all above 60 years and people between 45 years and 59 years with co-morbidities. We have taken this vaccine by paying Rs. 250/each at the hospital. People who can afford this vaccine, please get it from your nearest private hospital," said Harsh Vardhan who admitted that there were some glitches in Co-WIN platform due to high number of registrations all of a sudden. India has so far administered more than 1.5 crore vaccine doses.