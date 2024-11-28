PwC India partners with Masters’ Union to equip future leaders with industry-ready skills

The partnership aligns with PwC India's vision of fostering a human-led, technology-enabled future to address critical challenges faced by businesses, communities, and the nation.

ANI
Published28 Nov 2024, 02:53 PM IST
PwC India partners with Masters’ Union to equip future leaders with industry-ready skills

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): PwC India has announced a year-long collaboration with Masters' Union, a modern business school, to prepare the next generation of professionals with cutting-edge skills in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and healthcare.

According to PwC, this initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, equipping students with practical knowledge and real-world expertise.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India, said, "Our collaboration with institutions like Masters' Union, will bolster our mission of bridging the gap between industry and academia."

He added, "PwC India's industry expertise, alongside Masters' Union's focus on offering practical learning, can enable students with the skills and knowledge that they need for a smooth transition from campus to corporate life and also to excel in an increasingly digital world."

Through this collaboration, PwC India aims to impact over 1,000 students by offering curated workshops, seminars, live projects, and hands-on experiences led by PwC experts.

These initiatives will provide students with practical insights into industry challenges, ensuring their classroom learning translates effectively into real-world problem-solving.

As part of the collaboration, PwC India will establish an emerging technology centre on the Masters' Union campus.

This innovative hub will serve as a collaborative space for students and industry professionals to explore and develop practical applications of AI and other technologies, focusing on areas like business analytics, blockchain, and digital transformation strategies.

Pratham Mittal, Founder of Masters' Union, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "This collaboration with PwC India is a landmark moment for Masters' Union and will enable our students to be at the forefront of technological innovation and entrepreneurial success in the domain of artificial intelligence."

He added, "It's an exciting opportunity for our students to engage directly with one of the most respected firms in the world, learn from their expertise, and make meaningful contributions to industry-led research." (ANI)

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 02:53 PM IST
