‘Pyar Ka Bukhar’: University student sneaks ‘girlfriend’ into boys’ hostel, hides her in suitcase; netizens react |Watch

It is unknown whether the girl is also a part of the university. According to reports, when the suitcase hit Bump, a guard heard the scream from the suitcase and stopped the student.

Garvit Bhirani
Published12 Apr 2025, 01:24 PM IST
Viral video: Girl found in suitcase by guards at Haryana based OP Jindal university as boy sneaked her in boys' hostel
Viral video: Girl found in suitcase by guards at Haryana based OP Jindal university as boy sneaked her in boys’ hostel

A surprising incident from Haryana based OP Jindal University in Sonipat came to light when a student was reportedly caught sneaking ‘girlfriend’ into boys' hostel by hiding her in a suitcase. The guards opened it and found her; however, it's unclear how they were tipped off. The video has gone viral on the internet, with netizens reacting humorously and with memes.

How was the girl found in suitcase?

In the video, it can be seen that security guards opening the suitcase, while she was inside it. It looks like a corridor of the hostel. Internet users believe she is the girlfriend of the boy. It is unknown whether the girl is also a part of the university. According to reports, when the suitcase hit Bump, a guard heard the scream from the suitcase and stopped the student.

The video has garnered over 5 lakh views.

LiveMint.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Netizens react

One of the users said, “At least she is alive.” Another said, “Pyar Ka Bukhar.” “Even after paying so much fees...”, “At least she is moving, thanking God after the recent trends”, “bhai mera bhai jaata he op jindal”, “At least she is alive! Rejoice” were some other remarks. A user commented that it happened once in his hostel too, saying, “Happened once in our hostel also.” Some even wondered how guards were tipped off.

‘No big deal’

Meanwhile, the university's Public Relations Officer (PRO) stated that the students were "just being mischievous" and it was “not a big deal”. “Our students were just being mischievous, and because our security is tight, the student was caught. It’s not a big deal. Our security is always strict, and no one has filed any sort of complaint regarding the matter,” India Today quoted PRO as saying.

 

 

Business NewsNewsIndia‘Pyar Ka Bukhar’: University student sneaks ‘girlfriend’ into boys’ hostel, hides her in suitcase; netizens react |Watch
First Published:12 Apr 2025, 01:24 PM IST
