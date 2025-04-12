‘Pyar Ka Bukhar’: University student sneaks ‘girlfriend’ into boys’ hostel, hides her in suitcase; netizens react |Watch

A surprising incident from Haryana based OP Jindal University in Sonipat came to light when a student was reportedly caught sneaking ‘girlfriend’ into boys' hostel by hiding her in a suitcase. The guards opened it and found her; however, it's unclear how they were tipped off. The video has gone viral on the internet, with netizens reacting humorously and with memes.

How was the girl found in suitcase?

In the video, it can be seen that security guards opening the suitcase, while she was inside it. It looks like a corridor of the hostel. Internet users believe she is the girlfriend of the boy. It is unknown whether the girl is also a part of the university. According to reports, when the suitcase hit Bump, a guard heard the scream from the suitcase and stopped the student.