As per professional network LinkedIn 's labour market data, hiring in the country continues to recover at a 12% year-on-year growth rate in August this year, but competition for jobs is 30% higher than 2019.

LinkedIn data also shows that professionals from Recreation & Travel, Retail, and Corporate Services are more likely to look for jobs outside their current industry, the company said in a statement.

Professionals in Recreation and Travel are 3.8 times more likely to make the switch, whereas those in Retail are 1.5 times more likely, and those in Corporate Services are 1.4 times more likely to look for jobs outside their current sectors, it said.

In India, Python (Programming Language) emerged as the fastest growing skill in 2019-2020, followed by Machine Learning, Data Structures, Digital Marketing, and HTML 5, the statement said.

Know more about the fastest growing skills in India

Python

Python is used successfully in thousands of real-world business applications around the world, including many large and mission critical systems.

Machine learning

Machine learning is an application of artificial intelligence (AI) that provides systems the ability to automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed. Machine learning focuses on the development of computer programs that can access data and use it learn for themselves.

Data Structures

Data Structures (DS) tutorial provides basic and advanced concepts of Data Structure. Our Data Structure tutorial is designed for beginners and professionals. DS is a way to store and organize data so that it can be used efficiently.

Digital Marketing

If you are wondering what digital marketing is… it’s is advertising delivered through digital channels. Channels such as social media, mobile applications, email, web applications, search engines, websites, or any new digital channel.





