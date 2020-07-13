Q1 earnings set to hit multi-year lows; guidance on pace of recovery critical

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect net profits of Sensex constituents to decline 19% year-on-year (YoY) and that of the Nifty members to decline 30% YoY. The brokerage firm estimates earnings per share (EPS) of Sensex at ₹1,568 for FY2021 and ₹2,045 for FY 2022 and of the Nifty at ₹447 for FY2021 and ₹618 for FY2022. "We expect net profits of under coverage universe to decline 46% YoY (decline 61% YoY excluding banks/diversified financials) in Q1FY21 as economic activity declined sharply due to the covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown for a good part of the quarter. We expect large YoY decline in net income of several sectors," it said.