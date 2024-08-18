News
Beyond the noise: Unpacking Q1 earnings surprises
Summary
- As the Q1 earnings season winds down, Mint captures some interesting trends for you.
The corporate earnings season generates a flurry of news on headline numbers and analyst estimates. However, a deeper dive into the underlying factors driving earnings surprises can reveal a more nuanced picture.
