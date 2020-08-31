Q1 figures paint a sordid state of the economy, no respite likely this fiscal

The pandemic is unlikely to have hit a peak and it is most likely that Q2 GDP will also witness a double-digit contraction, and we might not get a positive GDP growth in any of the forthcoming quarters in FY21. The figures further emphasise the need to rework revival strategy. We need to handhold the states in their fight with epidemic and ensure that the states get an immediate frontloaded support from the central and state disaster funds, apart from other fiscal support so that they can avoid getting into self-imposed lockdowns.