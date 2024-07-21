Q1 results so far: Total revenue up 5.83%, profits down 10.7%
The combined revenue of companies that have declared their June-quarter financial results so far is up 5.83% year-on-year, while net profits are down 10.7%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, the top line grew 4.6% while profits were down 14.8%.