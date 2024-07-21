Q1 results so far: Total revenue up 5.83%, profits down 10.7%

The combined revenue of companies that have declared their June-quarter financial results so far is up 5.83% year-on-year, while net profits are down 10.7%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, the top line grew 4.6% while profits were down 14.8%.

The analysis covered 204 BSE-listed companies (including 34 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing earnings season.