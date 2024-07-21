Explore

Q1 results so far: Total revenue up 5.83%, profits down 10.7%

Mayur Bhalerao 1 min read 21 Jul 2024, 12:28 PM IST
The analysis covered 204 BSE-listed companies. (Image: Pixabay)
The analysis covered 204 BSE-listed companies. (Image: Pixabay)

Summary

Excluding companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, the combined top line grew 4.6% while profits were down 14.8%.

The combined revenue of companies that have declared their June-quarter financial results so far is up 5.83% year-on-year, while net profits are down 10.7%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, the top line grew 4.6% while profits were down 14.8%.

The analysis covered 204 BSE-listed companies (including 34 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing earnings season.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue