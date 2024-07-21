Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Q1 results so far: Total revenue up 5.83%, profits down 10.7%

Mayur Bhalerao

Excluding companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, the combined top line grew 4.6% while profits were down 14.8%.

The analysis covered 204 BSE-listed companies. (Image: Pixabay)

The combined revenue of companies that have declared their June-quarter financial results so far is up 5.83% year-on-year, while net profits are down 10.7%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, the top line grew 4.6% while profits were down 14.8%.

The analysis covered 204 BSE-listed companies (including 34 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing earnings season.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mayur Bhalerao

"Mayur spearheads data-driven reporting on IPOs for Mint. He also covers market trends, and corporate announcements to ensure comprehensive coverage of the financial landscape. Mayur believes in harnessing the power of Bloomberg Terminal and Capital Line to extract and disseminate critical financial data to cross-functional teams within the newsroom and beyond. disseminate critical financial data to cross-functional teams within the newsroom and beyond."
