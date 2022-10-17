Q2 Results Live Updates: ACC, PVR among companies to announce quarterly results today
Quarterly Results Live Updates: Several companies like ACC Cement, PVR, Tata Coffee, Tata Metaliks will announce their quarterly results on Monday
After a week packed with higher than expected quarterly results of companies like HDFC, Mindtree, and many more last week, many other companies are ready to announce their quarterly results for the second quarter of the current fiscal year on Monday. Several companies like ACC Cement, PVR, Elixir Capital, Tata Coffee, Tata Metaliks will announce their quarterly results today.
ACC Limited shares are trading 0.84% lower at ₹2226.35 ahead of the announcement of its quarterly results on Monday. The company shares opened at ₹2226.05 on BSE index on Monday
Tata Metaliks Ltd shares are trading 0.19% lower at ₹721.20 ahead of its Q2 earnings announcement. The company shares opened at ₹722.35 vs previous close at ₹722.55 on BSE index.
