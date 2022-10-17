Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Q2 Results Live Updates: ACC, PVR among companies to announce quarterly results today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:26 PM ISTLivemint
Several capital finance companies and Tata subsidiaries will announce their second quarter results on Monday.

After a week packed with higher than expected quarterly results of companies like HDFC, Mindtree, and many more last week, many other companies are ready to announce their quarterly results for the second quarter of the current fiscal year on Monday. Several companies like ACC Cement, PVR, Elixir Capital, Tata Coffee, Tata Metaliks will announce their quarterly results today.

 

17 Oct 2022, 01:26 PM IST ACC shares 0.8% down ahead of quarterly results 

ACC Limited shares are trading 0.84% lower at 2226.35 ahead of the announcement of its quarterly results on Monday. The company shares opened at 2226.05 on BSE index on Monday

17 Oct 2022, 12:49 PM IST Tata Metaliks shares low ahead of results

Tata Metaliks Ltd shares are trading 0.19% lower at 721.20 ahead of its Q2 earnings announcement. The company shares opened at 722.35 vs previous close at 722.55 on BSE index. 

17 Oct 2022, 12:19 PM IST PVR shares trade high ahead of Q2

PVR Limited shares are trading 0.49% higher at 1701.55 ahead of Q2 results on Monday. Its shares opened at 1700.95 at BSE index today

