Q2 Results Live Updates: LTTS, Tata Comm, KPIT Tech to announce results today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:17 PM ISTLivemint
After the surprisingly low results of Bajaj Auto and PVR, investors are waiting for the Q2 earnings results of other companies like L&T Technology Services, Tata Communications, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Tata Communications, Zen Labs, PolyCab, KPIT Technology, etc on Tuesday

18 Oct 2022, 12:17 PM IST Tata Communications shares trading 1.6% higher 

Showing a good performance on the day of announcements, Tata Communications Limited shares are trading 1.58% higher at 1213.90 on BSE. The company shares opened at 1205 on Tuesday 

 

18 Oct 2022, 11:43 AM IST LTTS shares higher ahead of Q2

Larsen & Toubro Technology Services Limited shares are trading 2.34% higher at 3671.35 ahead of the announcement of its quarterly results. The company shares opened at 3610.05 on BSE on Tuesday.

