Q2 Results Live Updates: LTTS, Tata Comm, KPIT Tech to announce results today

After the surprisingly low results of Bajaj Auto and PVR, investors are waiting for the Q2 earnings results of other companies like L&T Technology Services, Tata Communications, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Tata Communications, Zen Labs, PolyCab, KPIT Technology, etc on Tuesday
18 Oct 2022, 12:17 PM IST
Tata Communications shares trading 1.6% higher
Showing a good performance on the day of announcements, Tata Communications Limited shares are trading 1.58% higher at ₹1213.90 on BSE. The company shares opened at ₹1205 on Tuesday
18 Oct 2022, 11:43 AM IST
LTTS shares higher ahead of Q2
Larsen & Toubro Technology Services Limited shares are trading 2.34% higher at ₹3671.35 ahead of the announcement of its quarterly results. The company shares opened at ₹3610.05 on BSE on Tuesday.