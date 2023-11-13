Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Q2 results so far: Total revenue up 5.2%, net profit rises 42.8%

Q2 results so far: Total revenue up 5.2%, net profit rises 42.8%

Payal Bhattacharya

  • More than 3,000 BSE-listed companies have declared their September-quarter earnings so far

The analysis covered 3,013 BSE-listed companies, including 466 banking and financial services firms (Photo: Mint)

The combined revenue of companies that have declared their September-quarter financial results so far has risen 5.2% year-on-year, while net profit has risen 42.8%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline contracted 0.3%, while profit was up 52.2%.

The analysis covered 3,013 BSE-listed companies (including 466 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Most companies have announced their results in the ongoing earnings season, with some set to do so this week.

13 Nov 2023
