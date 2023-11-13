Q2 results so far: Total revenue up 5.2%, net profit rises 42.8%
- More than 3,000 BSE-listed companies have declared their September-quarter earnings so far
The combined revenue of companies that have declared their September-quarter financial results so far has risen 5.2% year-on-year, while net profit has risen 42.8%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline contracted 0.3%, while profit was up 52.2%.
The analysis covered 3,013 BSE-listed companies (including 466 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.
Most companies have announced their results in the ongoing earnings season, with some set to do so this week.