The week in charts: Q3 earnings, India’s economic downturn, UK trade talks

Gender imbalance in unpaid work

Indian women continue to dedicate nearly a fifth of their time every day to unpaid work such as domestic chores and caregiving, far more than men, who spend only 3% of their day on such activities, according to the statistics ministry’s latest Time Use Survey (TUS) released earlier this week. Men spend a fifth of their time (19.9%) on work and related activities, while women spend only about 5%. Experts have often noted that the disproportionate burden of household chores on women limits their employment opportunities.