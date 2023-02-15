Home / Economy / Q3 earnings: Slowing topline, weak profits
Back

Despite a challenging global environment, the corporate results for the December-ended quarter have been mixed, without any major signs of distress. The results have been primarily driven by the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. Aggressive tightening of monetary policy and languishing external demand is weighing on revenue performance of India’s top listed companies in other sectors. With falling commodity prices, input price pressures have ebbed, but the relief could prove transitory as China opens up and as other cost heads begin to mount. That said, experts see some respite in the current quarter, which is seasonally strong. Mint analyses the December-quarter results that have been declared so far:

Graphic: Mint
View Full Image
Graphic: Mint
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a data journalist who really likes data. With over 10 years of experience in corporate and market research, she has an eye for detail. Data research is Niti's forte and constantly fascinates her.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x