Home / Economy / Q3 earnings: Slowing topline, weak profits

Q3 earnings: Slowing topline, weak profits

1 min read . 11:41 PM IST Niti Kiran
Photo: iStock

Aggressive tightening of monetary policy and languishing external demand is weighing on revenue performance of India’s top listed companies in other sectors

Despite a challenging global environment, the corporate results for the December-ended quarter have been mixed, without any major signs of distress. The results have been primarily driven by the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. Aggressive tightening of monetary policy and languishing external demand is weighing on revenue performance of India’s top listed companies in other sectors. With falling commodity prices, input price pressures have ebbed, but the relief could prove transitory as China opens up and as other cost heads begin to mount. That said, experts see some respite in the current quarter, which is seasonally strong. Mint analyses the December-quarter results that have been declared so far:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a data journalist who really likes data. With over 10 years of experience in corporate and market research, she has an eye for detail. Data research is Niti's forte and constantly fascinates her.
