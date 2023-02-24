Q3 GDP growth slowed to 4.7%, shows Mint poll
- The base effect is the result of the economy reporting robust growth in the December quarter of 2021 as the economy staged a rapid recovery from the second wave of covid-19
India’s economic growth likely slowed to 4.7% in the December quarter from 6.3% in the preceding three months, according to the median of estimates by 20 economists polled by Mint. The growth deceleration was due to a mix of economic performance and base effect, the economists said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×