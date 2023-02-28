Q3 GDP: India's economy growth moderates to 4.4%

“Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated at ₹159.71 lakh crore, as against the First Revised Estimates of GDP for the year 2021-22 of ₹149.26 lakh crore. The growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.0 per cent as compared to 9.1 per cent in 2021-22," the release added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}