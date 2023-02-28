Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Q3 GDP: India's economy growth moderates to 4.4%

Q3 GDP: India's economy growth moderates to 4.4%

1 min read . 05:59 PM IST Livemint
The second advance estimate released by the government on February 28 has estimated India's full-year GDP growth at 7 per cent for this year

The Indian economy has grown by 4.4% in the October to December quarter, down from a growth of 6.3 per cent in the second quarter.

“GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q3 2022-23 is estimated at 40.19 lakh crore, as against 38.51 lakh crore in Q3 2021-22, showing a growth of 4.4 percent. GDP at Current Prices in Q3 2022-23 is estimated at 69.38 lakh crore, as against 62.39 lakh crore in Q3 2021-22, showing a growth of 11.2 percent," said the government in its press release.

The GDP growth rate moderated to 6.3 per cent in the preceding quarter after double-digit expansion in the Q1 of the current financial year.

In the April-June quarter, GDP growth stood at 13.5 per cent.

The second advance estimate released by the government on February 28 has estimated India's full-year GDP growth at 7 per cent for this year as as compared to 9.1 per cent in 2021-22.

“Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated at 159.71 lakh crore, as against the First Revised Estimates of GDP for the year 2021-22 of 149.26 lakh crore. The growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.0 per cent as compared to 9.1 per cent in 2021-22," the release added.

Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in FY23 is estimated to attain a level of 272.04 lakh crore as compared to 234.71 lakh crore in FY22, showing a growth rate of 15.9 per cent, the ministry said.

India's fiscal deficit for April to January of the current fiscal year came in at 11.91 lakh crore, or 67.8 per cent of revised annual estimates, according to government data.

(This is a developing story, please check for more updates)

