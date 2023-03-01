Q3 growth looks less flattering due to base revision: CEA
Gross value added (GVA) in manufacturing would have grown by 5.1% year-on-year in FY23 based on second advanced estimates without revised data.
New Delhi: Growth figures for private consumption and manufacturing in the December quarter look less impressive than they are because data revisions for previous financial years have created a high base effect, making for an “apples and oranges" comparison, according to chief economic advisor Anantha Nageswaran.
