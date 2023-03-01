New Delhi: Growth figures for private consumption and manufacturing in the December quarter look less impressive than they are because data revisions for previous financial years have created a high base effect, making for an “apples and oranges" comparison, according to chief economic advisor Anantha Nageswaran.

The series of revisions also depresses the growth rate for 2022-23, Nageswaran argued in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said comparing past ‘period data’, which has now gone through three or four revisions, with the ‘advance estimate’ for the current financial year and concluding that economic recovery has become shallower, is not fair.

Data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Tuesday revised the quarterly estimates of previous years along with the second quarter estimates for FY23. GDP for FY22 has been revised up from 8.7% to 9.1%.

Nageswaran said the data revision to the prior years has made a 6% growth rate in private final consumption expenditure (in constant prices) come down to 2% in the December quarter of FY23.

“Even though one is comparing consumption to consumption, one is comparing the cumulative base effect of the first revision to 2021-22, the second revision to 2020-21 and the third revision to 2019-20, all of which now inflate the base period data and depress the growth rate for 2022-23," the chief economic advisor said.

“So, really one is comparing apples to oranges. When one set of data is revised to take into account underlying data revisions, larger samples, etc., and the other is not, it is not a like-for-like comparison," Nageswaran argued.

Similarly, gross value added (GVA) in manufacturing would have grown by 5.1% year-on-year in FY23 based on second advanced estimates without revised data. “However, it will grow by 0.6% year-on-year in this period after revision. That is a revision of 4.5 percentage points," he said. The logic is the same as in the case of private final consumption expenditure, he said.

To reiterate, when one is comparing a data point that has gone through three or four revisions and another which is still called 'advanced estimate', one is not comparing apples to apples but apples to oranges," Nageswaran said.

“The argument that the recovery has become shallower does not make sense since one is not making a fair comparison," he said. Use of revised benchmark estimates and additional data from various sources lead to revision in GDP figures.