Q4 earnings: Canara Bank, Indian Bank, and Birlasoft set to release today

The earnings season for the March quarter has been a combination of good and bad news, with the prominent IT companies failing to meet expectations, while the banking and financial sector performed well and reported strong numbers.
The stock market experienced a significant decline last week after an impressive rally.
The following companies are also expected to release their financial results for the March quarter: Pidilite Industries, Canara Bank, UPL, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Indian Bank, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Carborundum Universal, Aarti Industries, Exide Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Apar Industries, Mahanagar Gas, HFCL, VIP Industries, Kalpataru Power Transmissions, Birlasoft, Craftsman Automation, IRB InvIT Fund, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Apollo Pipes, Andhra Paper, and Hindustan Motors.
This week, a number of well-known companies including Tata Motors, L&T, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Vedanta, Hindustan Aeronautics, DLF, and Avenue Supermarts are scheduled to release their financial results for the March quarter.
The performance of companies such as Tata Motors, DLF, Vedanta, Apollo Pipes, Eveready Industries India Ltd, and Matrimony.com in the stock market will be greatly influenced by their quarterly financial results.
On Friday, the Sensex index dropped by 694.96 points, closing at 61,054.29, while the Nifty index fell by 186.80 points to reach 18,069. As a result, the market capitalization of all companies listed on the BSE also decreased by Rs. 1.43 lakh crore, reaching Rs. 273.77 lakh crore.
