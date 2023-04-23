In response to the lower-than-expected Q4 earnings reported by major IT firms, the stock market ended on a flat note last week. Infosys was a major disappointment for investors who were expecting major improvement in the company's Q4 earnings.

Weak market sentiment also took a toll on the top ten firms in terms of market capitalisation which lost around ₹1.17 lakh crore in wealth in seven days. However, after disappointment from IT firms, market investors are hoping for some good news as companies like Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, Kotak Mahindra, IDBI Bank, and Nestle India, are up for their quarterly earnings next week.

Amid impressive automobile data and promising performance of the banking sector, the quarterly results of these companies will have a significant impact on stock market movement next week.

On April 24

Major lenders like IndusInd Bank and Bank of Maharashtra will announce their Q4 results on Monday. Other than that, IIFL Securities Ltd will also present its Q4 earnings reports tomorrow. Other than these firms, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Mahindra Logistics, IIFL Securities Limited, NELCO, Goyal Aluminium, Eimco Elecon, etc will announce their result on Monday.

On April 25

All eyes will be on the Q4 earnings reports of Bajaj Auto, Mahindra CIE Automotive and Nestle India to be released on Tuesday. Other than these big firms AU Small Finance Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Anant Raj, TATA Consumer Products, HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Shemaroo Entertainment, etc will also release their Q4 result on Tuesday.

On April 26

On Wednesday market will respond to the Q4 results of firms like SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finance, SBI Life Insurance Company, L&T Technology Services, Voltas', Poonawalla Fincorp, KPIT Technologies, UTI Asset Management Company, Shoppers Stop, JTL Industries, etc.

On 27 April

With the release of quarterly earnings reports of major tech and FMCG firms like Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, LTI Mindtree, etc, there are possibilities of sharp upside/downside movement in stocks post results. Other companies like Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Aarti Surfactants, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, ACC, Agro Tech Foods, Glenmark Life Sciences, Shriram Finance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, etc will also announce their quarterly results on Thursday.

On 28 April

UltraTech Cement will announce its Q4 earnings result on Friday. Other than the firm, L&T Finance Holdings, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Atul, Kalyani Investment Company, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Vedant Fashions, Ramkrishna Forgings, CSB Bank, etc, will report their quarterly earnings on the day.

On 29 April

On Saturday, major lenders IDBI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will announce their quarterly performance. In addition to them, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, Gujarat Heavy Chemicals, Kuantum Papers, etc will also announce their Q4 earnings result on April 29.