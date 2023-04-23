Q4 results this week: Maruti Suzuki, IDBI, Kotak, Wipro, and more3 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 12:00 PM IST
After a week full of Q4 earnings results of IT giants, many FMCG and banking majors will announce their quarterly results this week. Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, Kotak Mahindra, IDBI Bank, Nestle India, Wipro, etc, will announce their Q4 earnings this week
In response to the lower-than-expected Q4 earnings reported by major IT firms, the stock market ended on a flat note last week. Infosys was a major disappointment for investors who were expecting major improvement in the company's Q4 earnings.
