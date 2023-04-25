Beating the three-day-long streak of flat sessions, the market ended in green on Monday. However, the stock market reaction depends a lot upon the quarterly results announced by some of the major IT, FMCG, and Auto majors on Tuesday. Market investors will be keenly waiting for the Q4FY23 results of Bajaj Auto, Dalmia Bharat, HDFC AMC, Nestle India, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Holiday, Mahindra CIE, Nippon, Tata consumer products, Tata Steel Long Products, Rallis India, Mahindra Life, etc.

Companies like Bajaj Auto, Dalmia Bharat, HDFC AMC, and Nestle India will be the key focus of investors during today's intraday trading session.

Also Read: Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, RIL, Airtel, LIC, Vedanta, LTTS

Bajaj Auto

The homegrown automaker, Bajaj Auto Limited surprised investors with its better-than-expected profit margins in the third quarter of the previous financial year. The company reported a 22.8 per cent YOY jump in its net profit to ₹1,491.42 crore. Its strong demand was the result of a rise in motorcycles and scooter prices.

The company shares closed 0.62% up at ₹4,335.70 apiece on BSE on Monday.

To maintain investors' confidence, the company needs to again beat the market predictions and perform well in Q4FY23.

“BAL is expected to report a muted performance in Q4FY23 with total volumes down 12.8% QoQ at 8.6 lakh units. Export volumes are down 21% QoQ while domestic volumes are down 6% QoQ with exports share in volumes at 40% vs. 45% in Q3FY23," said ICICI Direct Research in its report.

Nestle India

The FMCG giant, Nestle India, will deliver its Q1FY24 earnings report today. According to market analysts, the company is expected to deliver a double-digit YoY growth of its revenue and profit margins. Its growth will be mainly led by price hikes, and moderate sales of its products related to milk.

Also Read: Nestle Q1 Preview: Revenue growth at 12-13% on price hikes; volume to be muted

The company shares closed 0.77% up at ₹20,639.65 apiece on BSE on Monday.

“Nestlé India is expected to maintain strong growth momentum with 12.8% sales growth led by a mix of volume & pricing growth. We estimate gross margin contraction of 173 bps in Q4. Operating profit is estimated to grow by 3.9% with a contraction of 186 bps in operating margins to 21.5%. We estimate 7.7% growth in net profit to ₹640.3 crore," said ICICI Direct Research in its report.

Nestle reported a 66 per cent YoY rise in its net profit to ₹628 crore in the previous quarter, Q4CY22.

HDFC Asset Management Company

One of the largest mutual funds companies in the country, HDFC Mutual Fund, will also announce its Q4 results on Tuesday. The asset management company reported a nominal 3 per cent rise in its profit after tax (PAT) to ₹369.5 crore for the three months ended December 2022.

The company shares closed 0.38% up at ₹1,774.80 apiece on BSE on Monday.

Its total income rose by 4 per cent to ₹663 crore in the quarter that ended in December against 635.9 crore during the same period in FY22. Its average asset under management stood at ₹4.45 lakh crore till December 2023, against ₹4.47 lakh crore during the same period a year ago.

Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products will announce its earnings report of the March quarter on Tuesday. Its shares closed 4.63 per cent higher at ₹732.45 apiece on Monday.

In February, the company reported a 25.6 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹364.43 crore for the December 2022 quarter, compared to ₹290.07 crore during the same period a year ago.

Mahindra CIE, Mahindra Life and Mahindra Holiday

Mahindra will release the result of two of its business units, ie Mahindra CIE and Mahindra Holiday.

Mahindra CIE shares closed 2.67% down at ₹362.90 apiece on Monday. Whereas, Manindra Holiday shares closed down by 0.33% at ₹299.35 apiece on Monday. Similar to the other two, Mahindra Life's shares closed 2.26% higher at ₹375.00 apiece on Monday.

In the December quarter, Mahindra CIE reported a 34 per cent rise in its sale to ₹2246.84 crore in the quarter ended in December 2022. The company reported a net profit of ₹ ₹657.81 crore compared to a net profit of ₹80.23 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

The company reported a net loss of ₹ ₹136.17 crore in the year ended December 2022 compared to ₹6765.17 crore during 2021.