Beating the three-day-long streak of flat sessions, the market ended in green on Monday. However, the stock market reaction depends a lot upon the quarterly results announced by some of the major IT, FMCG, and Auto majors on Tuesday. Market investors will be keenly waiting for the Q4FY23 results of Bajaj Auto, Dalmia Bharat, HDFC AMC, Nestle India, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Holiday, Mahindra CIE, Nippon, Tata consumer products, Tata Steel Long Products, Rallis India, Mahindra Life, etc.

