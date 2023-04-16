Q4 results this week: ICICI Bank, YES Bank, HCL Tech, Tata Comms, and more

Q4 results this week: ICICI Bank, YES Bank, HCL Tech, Tata Comms, and more2 min read . 11:56 AM IST
- Key results to watch out for include ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Yes Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Tata Communications, among others.
The upcoming week is set to be busy with major companies, particularly in the banking, IT, and financial sectors, gearing up to announce their Q4 earnings for FY23.
Key results to watch out for include ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Yes Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Tata Communications, among others.
With limited significant events, market sentiment will be influenced by these Q4 earnings reports as well as global trends. Additionally, the performance of Infosys and HDFC Bank in their quarterly results will also impact equity markets.
On April 17
Angel One, Network 18 Media & Investments, Just Dial, TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable & Datacom, and Quick Heal Technologies were notable companies or entities.
On April 18
ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Schaeffler India, Crisil, Tata Coffee, Accelya Solutions India, and Oriental Rail Infrastructure were prominent companies or entities.
April 19Tata Communications, ICICI Securities, Alok Industries, Mastek, Benares Hotels.
On April 20
HCL Technologies, a leading IT company, will release its Q4 results. In the previous quarter, Q3 FY23, HCL Technologies recorded a 19% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹4,096 crore. The revenue for the same quarter also showed a significant YoY growth of nearly 20%, reaching ₹26,700 crore.
In terms of constant currency, the revenue for the December quarter witnessed a sequential growth of 5% and a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 13.1%. Additionally, the services business revenue also showed a sequential growth of 2.2% and a YoY growth of 15.4% in constant currency terms.
HCL Technologies is set to propose an interim dividend for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023. In addition to HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Cyient, Rajnish Wellness, and Orient Green Power will also be announcing their results on April 20.
On April 21
Reliance Industries, Tejas Network, Wendt India, Tanfac Industries, and Aditya Birla Money were notable companies. In the third quarter of FY23, Reliance Industries recorded a 15% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹15,792 crore.
However, its revenue increased by 15.3% YoY, reaching ₹2.20 lakh crore. Furthermore, the consolidated operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), rose by 13.5% YoY to ₹38,460 crore.
April 22
ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private lender, is scheduled to announce its Q4 results on April 22. In the third quarter of FY23, ICICI Bank recorded a significant 34.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its standalone profit after tax, reaching ₹8,312 crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) also saw a substantial YoY growth of 34.6%, amounting to ₹16,465 crore in Q3. Additionally, its net interest margin expanded to 4.65% in Q3, compared to 3.96% in the year-ago period and 4.31% in Q2 of the current financial year.
ICICI Bank's net NPA ratio improved, declining from 0.61% at the end of the September quarter to 0.55% at the end of December. The provisioning coverage ratio for non-performing assets stood at 82%.
Alongside ICICI Bank, YES Bank is also set to announce its Q4 results on April 22. YES Bank, a private sector lender, reported a significant 80.66% year-on-year drop in its standalone profit for the December quarter, amounting to ₹51.52 crore, primarily due to ageing-related provisions.
However, its net interest income showed improvement, with an 11.7% YoY growth at ₹1,971 crore in Q3.
