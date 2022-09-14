Since the announcement of the new service earlier this year, the route has seen strong demand, with both the outbound and inbound inaugural flights sold out in all cabins, it said in a statement.
The first direct flight between Australia and Southern India city Bengaluru took off today, Qantas Airways said on 14 September
This is the first direct flight between the southern India and Australia by any airline, it said. Since the announcement of the new service earlier this year, the route has seen strong demand, with both the outbound and inbound inaugural flights sold out in all cabins, it said in a statement.
For people living in Bengaluru and southern India, it's a convenient non-stop flight to Sydney for a dream holiday or to visit friends and family, the airline said.
Qantas Domestic and International CEO Andrew David said the flights will boost tourism and economic relations and opportunities between Australia and India.
“The addition of Bengaluru to our route map deepens our ties with India and follows the launch of direct services from Australia to Delhi last year which has also proven popular. Qantas is now the only airline offering direct flights between Australia's two largest cities and the north and south of India," he said.
Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Satyaki Raghunath said the start of the new Qantas Bengaluru – Sydney route was a 'historic' moment for BLR Airport.
“This is a historic occasion considering that it is the first ever non-stop service connecting South and Central India to Australia", he said.
The flight will fly four times per week on a Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Currently, Qantas flies Melbourne to Delhi on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
QF68 will cut nearly three hours off the current fastest travel time between the two cities and significantly boost connectivity between India and New South Wales.
The fares for the direct flight starts from $1,320 return.
To celebrate the route, Qantas has added Indian inspired menu items to its inflight menu on the new Bengaluru services, such as lamb chettinad in Business and paneer makhani, cumin seed pilaf, green peas and beans masala in Economy, the airline has said.
Earlier in August, the airline reached out to millions of its customers to formally apologise for recent operational challenges and thank them for their patience as the carrier works to get back to its best after Covid-19.
It also hired 1,500 new people since April with more to come, adjusted flight schedules and invested $15 million in new technology at key airports to help smooth the travel experience
It also hired 1,500 new people since April with more to come, adjusted flight schedules and invested $15 million in new technology at key airports to help smooth the travel experience