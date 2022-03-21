OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Qatar Airways' Delhi to Doha flight diverted to Karachi. Details here
Listen to this article

Qatar Airways QR579 diverted to Pakistan (Karachi) airport due to technical reasons. The flight was scheduled from Delhi to Doha. Over 100 passengers on board, news agency ANI reported.

This is a breaking story. Details are awaited

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout