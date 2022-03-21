Qatar Airways' Delhi to Doha flight diverted to Karachi. Details here1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2022, 10:11 AM IST
Qatar Airways QR579 diverted to Pakistan (Karachi) airport due to technical reasons. The flight was scheduled from Delhi to Doha. Over 100 passengers on board, news agency ANI reported.
This is a breaking story. Details are awaited
