Home / News / India /  Qatar Airways' Delhi to Doha flight diverted to Karachi. Details here

Qatar Airways' Delhi to Doha flight diverted to Karachi. Details here

File photo. Picture for representation.
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Livemint

  • Qatar Airways QR579 diverted to Pakistan (Karachi) airport due to technical reasons

Qatar Airways QR579 diverted to Pakistan (Karachi) airport due to technical reasons. The flight was scheduled from Delhi to Doha. Over 100 passengers on board, news agency ANI reported.

This is a breaking story. Details are awaited

