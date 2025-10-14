Qatar Airways Doha - Hong Kong flight diverted to Ahmedabad, makes precautionary emergency landing

Qatar Airways Flight QR816 from Doha to Hong Kong was diverted to Ahmedabad on Tuesday, as per a report by ANI.

The aircraft made a precautionary emergency landing due to a sudden loss of cabin pressure, as per a Time of India report.

As per the official website of the Qatar Airways, flight QR816 took off from Hamad International Airport in Doha around 9 am and was "diverted" to the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad at around 2.40 pm.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777, landed safely at around 2:40 pm as per a statement released by the airline.

All passengers are safe. Technical checks are currently being carried out to assess the condition of the aircraft, the statement revealed.

The crew had reportedly declared a ‘full emergency’ after all pressure equipment on board started malfunctioning. The Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) received the distress message at 2:12, after which it gave the aircraft clearance for landing.

The Ahmedabad airport's emergency protocol was activated, and fire tenders as well as ambulances were stationed along the runway where the aircraft landed. Fire tenders were also brought from a fire station nearby as a precautionary measure.

“The passengers have been deplaned and are being served refreshments. The full emergency was officially withdrawn at 2.38 pm after technical teams carried out preliminary checks,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

The decision to resume the flight will be taken after a thorough inspection of the aircraft at the airport, an official told PTI.

The airline's website stated that the flight would depart for Hong Kong from Terminal 2 of the airport at 5.30 pm.

What is cabin pressure? Why is it crucial? When planes are at a high altitude, the air pressure outside is too low for humans to sustain normal breathing, since there is very little air and consequentially less oxygen. Thus, aircraft that fly at high altitudes keep pumping air into the cabin through a pressurisation system, so that pressure equivalent to 6,000 feet to 8,000 feet in the air is maintained.

If this system fails, the air pressure inside the cabin will drop drastically, thus reducing the oxygen available for passengers and members of the crew.