This international airline to recruit more Indian employees. Details here

This international airline to recruit more Indian employees. Details here1 min read . 10:06 AM IST
- The airline is looking to onboard new staff from India in a bid to support its global operations and enhance customer experience
Good news for those who are looking for jobs in the airline industry as Qatar Airways Group has announced a slew of job vacancies only for Indians.
Good news for those who are looking for jobs in the airline industry as Qatar Airways Group has announced a slew of job vacancies only for Indians.
Qatar Airways is looking to onboard new staff from India in a bid to support its global operations and enhance customer experience. The airline did not mention any specific number of vacancies, but said it "will hire significant number of staff from India".
Qatar Airways is looking to onboard new staff from India in a bid to support its global operations and enhance customer experience. The airline did not mention any specific number of vacancies, but said it "will hire significant number of staff from India".
The international airline will begin accepting applications from Indian citizens for various roles across divisions from 16 September 2022. The Qatar airline is targeting to hire staff for its various divisions, ranging from Qatar Airways, Qatar Duty-Free, Qatar Aviation Services, Qatar Airways Catering Company, and Qatar Distribution Company to the Dhiafatina Hotels.
The international airline will begin accepting applications from Indian citizens for various roles across divisions from 16 September 2022. The Qatar airline is targeting to hire staff for its various divisions, ranging from Qatar Airways, Qatar Duty-Free, Qatar Aviation Services, Qatar Airways Catering Company, and Qatar Distribution Company to the Dhiafatina Hotels.
The Group has also planned to hire a substantial number of employees for various roles, such as culinary, corporate and commercial, management, cargo, customer service, engineering, flight operations, ground services, safety and security, digital, front of the house, administration, as well as sales and finance.
The Group has also planned to hire a substantial number of employees for various roles, such as culinary, corporate and commercial, management, cargo, customer service, engineering, flight operations, ground services, safety and security, digital, front of the house, administration, as well as sales and finance.
"We are committed to bolstering our team and further strengthening the customer experience for travellers, while we boost our operational capabilities by seeking the right people. Qatar Airways has always had a special bond with India and with this recruitment drive, we are further solidifying our commitment to the market," Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker said.
"We are committed to bolstering our team and further strengthening the customer experience for travellers, while we boost our operational capabilities by seeking the right people. Qatar Airways has always had a special bond with India and with this recruitment drive, we are further solidifying our commitment to the market," Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker said.
Qatar Airways connect more than 150 destinations on the map every day, with a fleet of the latest-generation aircraft.
Qatar Airways connect more than 150 destinations on the map every day, with a fleet of the latest-generation aircraft.