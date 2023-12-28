comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 28 2023 15:40:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.15 0.73%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 238.70 2.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.45 3.11%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 651.10 0.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,708.00 0.30%
Business News/ News / India/  Qatar court reduces death penalty of 8 ex-Indian Navy officers to jail terms
Back Back

Qatar court reduces death penalty of 8 ex-Indian Navy officers to jail terms

 Livemint

Qatar court reduces death penalty of 8 ex-Indian Navy officers to jail terms

Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian government is engaged with the authorities in Qatar to find a resolution to the issue (ANI FILE) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian government is engaged with the authorities in Qatar to find a resolution to the issue (ANI FILE) (HT_PRINT)

"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced...The detailed judgement is awaited....Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities." the MEA statement said on the verdict in the Dahra Global case in Qatar

More to come…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 28 Dec 2023, 03:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App