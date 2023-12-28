Hello User
Qatar court reduces death penalty of 8 ex-Indian Navy officers to jail terms

Qatar court reduces death penalty of 8 ex-Indian Navy officers to jail terms

Livemint

  Qatar court reduces death penalty of 8 ex-Indian Navy officers to jail terms

Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian government is engaged with the authorities in Qatar to find a resolution to the issue (ANI FILE)

"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced...The detailed judgement is awaited....Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities." the MEA statement said on the verdict in the Dahra Global case in Qatar

More to come…

