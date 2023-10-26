A court in Qatar has sentenced eight former Indian Navy personnel to death after detaining them for more than a year. The Indian government has expressed its deep shock over the verdict and said it was exploring all legal options. The military veterans had been working for a private firm when they were detained by the Qatari intelligence service on unspecified charges in August last year.

“We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options. We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

According to earlier reports, the group had been accused of spying on a submarine programme on behalf of Israel. Qatari authorities have also indicated that they possess electronic evidence pertaining to the matter.

The Indian nationals had had their first trial in late March. New Delhi had been granted consular access to the eight Indians and had been working to secure their release. An ANI report quoting sources had said in April this year that Indian agencies were providing all possible support to the detained Indians.

The Navy veterans had reportedly been senior employees of Dahra Global Technologies – working on a sensitive project to build midget submarines. According to ANI sources the group charged with spying may have been “framed" by Pakistani intelligence agencies.

The detained individuals include Captains Navtej Singh Gill, Birendra Kumar Verma, Saurabh Vasisht, Commanders Amit Nagpal, Purnendu Tiwari, Sugunakar Pakala, Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

