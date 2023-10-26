Qatar court sentences 8 former Navy officials to death, India says it is ‘exploring all legal options’
A Qatar court has sentenced eight former Indian Navy officials to death after detaining them more than a year earlier. The Ministry of External Affairs said that it was ‘deeply shocked’ by the verdict and now awaits the detailed judgement.
