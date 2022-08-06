Qatar Holding LLC gets income tax break for infra investments

“The assessee shall continue to be owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, by the Government of Qatar, and at no point of time should any other person have any ownership or control, directly or indirectly, in the assessee," CBDT said as one of the riders. The income tax benefit introduced by way of Finance Act of 2020 is in effect from 1 April 2021. The relief is given under section 10 of the Income Tax Act which deals with earnings not to be included in the taxable income.