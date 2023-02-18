Qatar lifts ban imposed last year on frozen seafood import from India
- The ban was imposed in November last year, just ahead of the FIFA World Cup following alleged detection of Vibrio cholera from a few consignments from India
Qatar lifted its temporary ban on the import of frozen seafood from India, paving the way for enhanced export and improved bilateral relations with the West Asian country.
