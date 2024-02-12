Qatar releases 8 Indian Navy veterans on death row, Congress says ‘join nation in its relief, happiness’
The Congress expressed relief and happiness at Qatar releasing eight former Indian naval personnel nearly three and a half months after they were handed down death sentences on charges of espionage.
Indian Navy veterans who had been put on death row on charges of espionage on behalf of Israel in Qatar were released and they returned to Indian in the early hours on Monday. The Congress expressed relief and happiness at Qatar releasing eight former Indian naval personnel nearly three and a half months after they were handed down death sentences.
Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wrote, “It’s a huge relief —and a matter of quiet celebration for all Indians — that eight of our compatriots who were sentenced to death in Qatar have been freed & returned home. Congratulations to all those who worked quietly behind the scenes for their release."
On the sidelines of the COP 28 climate sustainability summit in Dubai in December last year, PM Narendra Modi met the Emir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad and had a 'good conversation' about the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar.
The Court of Appeal in the Qatar on December 28 last year commuted the capital punishment of the eight Navy veterans and sentenced them to jail terms for varying durations.
The Indian nationals, who worked with the private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August 2022. Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against them public.
