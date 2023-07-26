Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, in talks to buy minority stake in Reliance Retail, RIL shares up 2%2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), is considering a minority stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures, valuing the business at around $100 billion.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's retail arm is likely to get another minority stakeholder from Qatar. The sovereign wealth fund of the Middle Eastern country, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is in talks to get a minority stake in Reliance Retail Ventures, reported Financial Times.
