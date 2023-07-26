Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's retail arm is likely to get another minority stakeholder from Qatar. The sovereign wealth fund of the Middle Eastern country, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is in talks to get a minority stake in Reliance Retail Ventures, reported Financial Times.

The Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is planning to invest around $1 billion investment in RRVL, which is led by Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. The said amount of investment will make QIA the owner of 1 per cent stake of the company.

Earlier this month, Reliance Retail, owned by Reliance Retail Ventures, was valued at $92-$96 billion by two global consultants, reported Reuters. The valuation can be the first step towards the launch of RRVL's IPO.

Till now, there has been no approval of the deal by the Qatari sovereign fund. There are chances that the deal might change as it is still at its nascent stage.

Mint couldn't verify the claims independently. After the breakout of the news, Reliance Industries Limited share value has increased by 2% in the stock market. The company stock was trading 2.16 per cent higher at ₹2538.45 per share on BSE at 12:09 pm. Stock rally is more of a rebound after the company's stock price started declining from July 19.

About Reliance Retail

There are talks of the listing of Reliance's Retail operations, Ambani hinted earlier. However, there is still no fixed timeline released by the group. Catering to more than 249 million registered customers, Reliance Retail is the retail arm of Reliance Industries Limited. The core business of the company includes digital and brick-and-mortar stores.

In its grocery business, Reliance Retail operates Fresh Signature, Smart superstore, Smart Bazaar, Smart Point, Freshpik, Shree Kannan Departmental, 7-Eleven and Jayasurya stores focused on food, fresh produce, bakery, dairy products, home and personal care products, as well as general merchandise items. It also operates Dunzo and subscription-based hyperlocal delivery platform, Milkbasket.

In 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures raised 472.65 billion rupees ($5.77 billion) by selling a 10.09% stake to investors including US private equity firms KKR and General Atlantic, the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the UAE's Mubadala.e Ret