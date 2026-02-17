Govt grants one-time import relief for 26 products shipped before QCO deadline; Chinese suppliers may gain
The move is expected to help downstream industries ramp up production and also benefit manufacturers in China.
New Delhi: The government has granted a conditional exemption from mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) compliance for select imported goods shipped before the implementation of various quality control orders (QCOs), offering relief to consignments at risk of being held up at Indian ports.