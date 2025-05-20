Centre eases quality norms for electrical appliances amid trade talks with US, EU, and UK deal push

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has relaxed the timelines for implementing the quality control order (QCO) on household, commercial and similar electrical appliances.

The decision comes amid India’s ongoing trade negotiations with major partners, including the US and the European Union (EU), and the finalization of a trade deal with the UK—key sources of premium electrical goods and home appliances.

Mint had first reported on 13 December 2024 about the government’s plan to relax QCO norms for MSMEs and extend deadlines.

The compliance deadline has been pushed to 19 March 2026 for large and medium domestic enterprises and foreign manufacturers, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The original order was scheduled to come into effect later this year, but the government has accommodated industry concerns over implementation hurdles and legacy stock clearance.

The move also aims to avoid disrupting imports from countries with which India is looking to expand trade, especially in technology-heavy sectors.

Electrical appliances imported from the EU, UK and US—such as smart kitchen gadgets, air purifiers, washing machines and diagnostic tools—have seen consistent demand in India, particularly in urban and premium consumer markets.

Brands from Germany, Italy and the US are especially popular in the home appliance segment.

Industry experts see the QCO relaxation as a practical step that avoids supply disruptions at a time when negotiations for greater market access and tariff alignment are progressing.

As per the notification, the DPIIT stated that the QCO applies to all electrical appliances with a rated voltage not exceeding 250V for single-phase and 480V for other types, including battery-operated products. However, items already covered under existing BIS certifications are exempt from its scope, according to the government notification.

To support smaller players, micro enterprises have been given an additional six months, while small enterprises get a three-month extension, it said. The order also exempts imports for research and development (R&D) purposes (up to 200 units) and allows clearance of legacy stock manufactured or imported before the enforcement date.

The broader intent, according to a senior government official, remains to strengthen the domestic quality ecosystem and promote consumer safety without stifling innovation or disrupting trade. “This aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of making India a global manufacturing hub under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative,' the senior official said.

"We welcome the government’s decision. The extended timeline and relaxations will greatly benefit MSMEs by giving them the time and flexibility needed to comply with the new quality norms without disrupting operations," said Vinod Kumar, president, India SME Forum.

The Indian electronic goods market is experiencing substantial growth, with the electronics manufacturing sector projected to reach $300 billion by 2025-26, driven by government initiatives and increasing consumer demand. This growth is expected to create 12 million jobs by 2027, as per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), a commerce ministry body.

Ravi Saxena- CEO & MD of kitchen appliance maker Wonderchef, said, “This is a welcome move because many of these products were not made in India, and even their components were not manufactured locally. If the government had gone ahead with implementing BIS on these items, they would have simply disappeared from retail shelves, causing both economic loss and inconvenience to consumers.”