QR code scanner on oxen head! FM Sitharaman shares video of digital payment revolution1 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman has shared an interesting video of folk artists showing the revolution in the digital payment system in the country
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has shared an interesting video of folk artists showing the revolution in the digital payment system in the country.
In the video, a person is seen scanning a PhonePe QR code attached to the head of an ox. The Finance Minister informed that the 30 seconds recording is of a Gangireddulata/ Gangireddula communities where alms are given through QR code. The digital revolution has reached towards folk artists, she added.
"Recd a video of a Gangireddulata, where alms are given thru a QR code! India’s #digitalpayment revolution, reaching folk artists," Sitharaman wrote on Twitter.
In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Gangireddulavallu, who are nomadic tribes, visit houses during the Sankranti festival with their festooned bulls and seek alms and they play Nadaswaram (a musical instrument) and dance.
"Gangireddulavallu dresses up old oxen no lonager helpful on farms, walk door to door during fests, performing with their nadaswarams," Sitharaman informed in a tweet.
Bulls are trained to dance or perform acrobatics to entertain the crowd. Traditionally, the bulls are trained by experts from 'Pooja Golla community. They acquire bulls and train them. The ox earns them money, clothes and grains in return for the performance.
