QS Rankings: IIT Delhi enters list of top 50 institutions

QS Rankings: IIT Delhi enters list of top 50 institutions3 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:42 PM IST
As many as 44 programmes offered by Indian higher education institutions in different disciplines have figured in the top 100 globally. Last year, 35 Indian programmes made it to the top 100
The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi has entered the list of top 50 institutions for engineering in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, which was released on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×