The inaugural QS World Future Skills Index has identified India's job market as one of the world's most ready to recruit for the most in-demand future skills, including in the key areas of AI, digital and green technologies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the achievement and posted on X, “This is heartening to see! Over the last decade, our Government has worked on strengthening our youth by equipping them with skills that enable them to become self-reliant and create wealth. We have also leveraged the power of technology to make India a hub for innovation and enterprise. The insights from the QS World Future Skills Index are valuable as we move further on this journey towards prosperity and youth empowerment.”

QS World Future Skills Index: Parameters The Index, produced by higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds, evaluates how well countries are equipped to meet the evolving demands of the international job market by measuring four main points:

1. Skills Fit -- how well the education system aligns with the needs of industry and employers

2. Academic Readiness -- how well a country is positioned to deliver the skills necessary for future industries

3. Future of Work -- the readiness of a country's job market to recruit for the most in-demand skills of the future

4. Economic Transformation -- how ready a country's economy is to leverage the next wave of skills-led industrial growth

Also Read | Even Harvard M.B.A.s are struggling to land jobs

QS World Future Skills Index: Where does India Stand? In this new index, India has been placed 25th overall when all four indicators are combined, and is recognised a Future Skills Contender. Additionally, India excels in the Future of Work indicator, securing the world's second-highest score (99.1), trailing the US by less than a point as the overall leader in the index.

India's strong ability to attract venture capital funding--despite global downturns--reinforces its reputation as having a resilient and dynamic investment ecosystem.

Furthermore, QS analysis highlights India's notable readiness to integrate AI into its workforce.

Also Read | Meta puts 5% jobs in the chopping block based on performance

India, alongside Mexico, is identified as the nation "most ready to recruit into digital roles," according to the latest QS report.

QS World Future Skills Index: Areas India Needs to Improve The report highlights critical areas for improvement within the India's higher education system, industry collaboration, and employment markets. Despite the strong performance of Indian universities in QS rankings, the report notes significant opportunities to better equip graduates with the digital, AI, and green skills that employers increasingly demand.

The Index also makes key recommendations for India that includes:

By addressing these areas, India can further solidify its position as a global leader in preparing talent for the jobs of the future, says the Index.

Matteo Quacquarelli, QS Vice President Strategy and Analytics, said: "India's outstanding GDP growth in recent years, developing economy, youth population and start-up culture, are all putting the country on the world stage and on a strengthened footpath to success.

"While other nations are dealing with demographic problems around ageing societies, India's current population offer multiple unique opportunities for further development," he added.

Additionally, the QS analysis also makes recommendations for Indian higher education providers that includes:

According to the Index, India also faces challenges in aligning research and industry efforts with emerging global trends, such as green technologies, sustainable infrastructure, and long-term environmental strategies.