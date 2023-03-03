Quad announces formation of Working Group on Counter-Terrorism

Quad announces formation of Working Group on Counter-Terrorism1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 01:15 PM IST
The group also welcomed the focused discussions on these themes at the Quad Counter-Terrorism Policy meeting and tabletop exercise hosted by Australia in October 2022 and looked forward to its first meeting in the United States in March 2023 to continue discussions on this global issue.
Quad Group on Friday announced the establishment of a Working Group on Counter-Terrorism in sharpening its focus to combat terror. A joint statement of the Quad leaders, comprising the US, Japan, Australia, and India, was issued in New Delhi today, according to the news agency ANI.
