Quad countries hold meet virtually, discuss climate change, counter-terrorism

New Delhi: The concepts of the Quad – an informal grouping of India, Japan, Australia and the US – and the Indo-Pacific were receiving growing international support, an Indian foreign ministry statement said on Friday adding that the changes in the world were making a strong case for countries to work together.

The statement came after the third meeting of the foreign ministers of the Quad countries held virtually. Besides Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar, his counterparts – Australia’s Marise Payne, Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken – took part in the meeting.

Issues on the table included climate change, furthering cooperation in maritime security, supply chain resilience, counter-terrorism and military rule in Myanmar.

This is the first meeting of the four foreign ministers after the Biden administration took office on 20 January in Washington. The previous two foreign ministerial Quad meetings -- in Washington in 2019 and in Tokyo in 2020 -- had taken place during the previous Trump administration.

The four Quad foreign ministers “highlighted their shared attributes as political democracies, market economies and pluralistic societies. They recognized that the changes underway in the world, make a strong case for their countries working closely together. It was important for the international community that the direction of changes remains positive and beneficial to all," the Indian statement said.

While the four Quad countries see themselves as a loose grouping, China has tended to see the four as joining hands with the aim of circumscribing it. Beijing and its close ally Moscow eye the Quad and the concept of the Indo-Pacific with suspicion.

“The Ministers emphasized their commitment to upholding a rules-based international order, underpinned by respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation in the international seas and peaceful resolution of disputes," it said.

Describing the exchanges as “productive" the statement said that discussions on regional issues “included a reiteration of their common vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, with clear support for ASEAN cohesion and centrality. It was noted that the Indo-Pacific concept had gathered growing international support, including in Europe."

There was a discussion on the efforts to combat the covid-19 pandemic, including vaccination programmes. The ministers said they would address the challenge of improving access to affordable vaccines, medicines and medical equipment. India’s efforts at providing vaccines to 74 countries was recognized and appreciated, the statement said.

On Myanmar, where the military had removed the democratically elected government of Aung Saan Suu Kyi, the need for “upholding of rule of law and the democratic transition was reiterated by India," the statement said.

In a brief statement, the US State Department said the four ministers discussed “countering disinformation, counterterrorism, maritime security, the urgent need to restore the democratically elected government in Burma, and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience in the broader region."

“The participants reaffirmed their mutual support for ASEAN centrality. They reiterated their commitment to the Quad meeting at least annually at the Ministerial level and on a regular basis at senior and working levels to strengthen cooperation on advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including support for freedom of navigation and territorial integrity," the US statement said.

Meanwhile, also on Thursday, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the Indo-Pacific -- a large swathe of land and seas from the west coast of the US to the east coast of Africa.

“Spoke with my good friend PM @ScottMorrisonMP today. Reiterated our commitment to consolidating our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed regional issues of common interest. Look forward to working together for peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific," Modi said in a Twitter post.

