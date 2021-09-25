The Quad countries – United States, India, Japan and Australia – have pledged to donate more than 120 crore anti-Covid doses globally, in addition to the vaccines financed through Covax, they have said in a joint statement.

As per the statement, quoted by the White House, 7.9 crore Covid vaccine doses have already been collectively delivered to the Indo-Pacific region.

“Our vaccine partnership remains on track to expand manufacturing at Biological E Ltd. this fall, so that it can produce at least 100 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022," read the statement.

“As a first step towards that new capacity, the leaders will announce bold actions that will immediately help the Indo-Pacific in its quest to end the pandemic," it added.

As a collective, Quad said that it welcomed India’s announcement to resume exports of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines, including to Covax, beginning in October.

Further, the leaders said that they are committed to better preparations for the next pandemic.

“We will continue to build coordination for health-security efforts in the Indo-Pacific, and we will jointly conduct at least one pandemic preparedness tabletop or exercise in 2022," they said.

As per the statement, Japan said that will continue to help regional countries to procure safe, effective, and quality-assured vaccines through $3.3 billion in the Covid-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan program.

Australia will deliver $212 million in grant aid to purchase vaccines for Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

In addition, Australia will allocate $219 million to support last-mile vaccine rollouts and lead in coordinating Quad’s last-mile delivery efforts in those regions.

“We will continue to strengthen and support the life-saving work of international organizations and partnerships, including the WHO, COVAX, Gavi, CEPI, and UNICEF; and national governments," the statement said.

“The leaders are fully committed to strengthening vaccine confidence and trust. To that end, Quad countries will host an event at the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) dedicated to combatting hesitancy," it added. PM Modi's suggestions at Quad summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a common international travelling protocol involving mutual recognition of the Covid-19 vaccination certificate at Quad leaders meeting, said Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

He informed that the suggestion was "well-received" by all leaders of Quad nations.

"PM Narendra Modi proposed a common international travelling protocol involving mutual recognition of the Covid19 vaccination certificate. It was well-received by all Quad leaders," Shringla said.

Prime Minister Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday held the Quad leaders' meeting. It was hosted by the US leader.

