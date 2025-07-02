Quad foreign ministers condemn Pahalgam attack, Jaishankar says ‘India has every right to…’

A joint statement by the foreign ministers of the US, India, Japan and Australia condemned an April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. They urged that those behind it be brought to justice.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong attended the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the US Department of State on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, they said, “The Quad unequivocally condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and renews our commitment to counterterrorism cooperation.”

“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while injuring several others,” the statement added.

“We call for the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay and urge all UN Member States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant UNSCRs, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard,” the leaders said.

‘India has every…’ Addressing a gathering, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “A word about terrorism in the light of our recent experience. The world must display zero tolerance.”

"Victims and perpetrators must never be equated. India has every right to defend its people against terrorism and we will exercise that right. We expect our Quad partners to understand and appreciate that...," Jaishanlar said.